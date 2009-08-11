OTROS CLASICOS

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)
Cuando uno ve The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) siente que a pesar de haber sido rodada en las calles, o mejor dicho los subtes de New York, podría pasar como un genuino policial inglés de la década de 1960. Tal vez un poco por la ausencia de estrellas en el reparto (sólo está el eterno secundario Walter Mattau) o su montaje bien característico de las islas británicas lo que dispara esta idea es el humor ácido que corroe la trama otorgándole el genuino título de incorrecta, algo muy común en el tratamiento inglés del género.
Todo comienza una mañana cuando un grupo de hombres cerca del retiro jubilatorio decide disfrazarse con bigotes, anteojos, sombreros y pilotos de lluvia para secuestrar un vagón del metro neoyorquino cargado de pasajeros. Encima, sobre la superficie y lejos de los delincuentes, se descubre un mundo burocrático e inoperante en el que cada departamento es una isla y donde cada funcionario solo piensa en llevar adelante su trabajo independientemente de lo que suceda.
La película viaja al ritmo del vagón de un tren sin frenos que se va acelerando a cada minuto en simetría con lo que ocurre literalmente en la trama. Sólo que el vagón del Pelhan sólo puede ser frenado por un mecanismo de defensa automático ya que ningún hombre puede hacerlo manualmente. No es casual que esta “locura” refleje que no haya nadie capacitado en el film para obtener su objetivo.
Los ladrones en este film son personajes de otra época, son cínicos y a pesar de no poseer escrúpulos tienen un alto sentido del honor. Por eso el líder del grupo decide suicidarse tocando uno de los rieles de tensión antes de sufrir la humillación de ser apresado en una escena que juega al límite con el buen gusto del espectador. Volviendo al tema tenemos a Mr. Blue que supo ser un militar con un salario alto en África allá lejos en el tiempo, el Sr. Green un maquinista de trenes despedido y desocupado todos ellos son parias del sistema de un sistema que los rechazó cuando no precisó más de sus servicios. Si bien el vagón del Pelhan está lejos de ser
Frases memorables como “¿Esto es un millón de dólares? Es lo que puedes comprar con el, no lo que pesa.” o un policía escondido y asustado a metros de los maleantes diciendo por radio a la central“¿Y si comienzan a dispararme? a lo que su superior responde ¿Por qué lo harían? No tienen motivos” marcan el filoso tono con el cual es llevado adelante el relato.
Si bien la película no se ha transformado en una obra de culto ha sido muy referenciada en el mundo del cine. Por ejemplo en Reservoir Dogs de Quentin Tarantino, los criminales usan los nombres de Mr Blue, Mr Grey, etc para ocultar sus identidades en una clara cita al film.
El Pelham es un viaje con varias estaciones y todas ellas atractivas, la del policial de acción, la que refleja el caos operativo de una megalópolis como
Labels: PELICULAS
Muy oportuno el texto sobre este clásico. Me ha gustado lo del viaje en varias estaciones y el tono filosófico. Aunque la crítica dice que el remake de Tony Scott es más fiel al libro que esta... ¿Con qué nos quedamos?
Nos leemos!!!!!!!
Muy bien traido este post. Puede que el remake de Scott sea más fiel al libro original, pero desde luego el trabajo del hermanísmo de Ridley deja mucho que desear si la comparamos con esta pequeña joya de los 70, no?. Me quedo con esta, sin duda.
Saludos
Nos leemos
Se ve interesante la historia. Aunque el nuevo remake de Tony Scott se ve como un thriller convencional Hollywoodense...
Ya veremos como está. Primero em gustaría ésta original.
¡Saludos!
Todo un clásico cuyo encanto nunca podrá ser igualado por los grandes presupuestos del moderno Hollywood. Y ese Robert Shaw... ¡fascinante!
Celebro esta entrada, no la he visto, ni siquiera el remake de Tony Scott.
Un abrazo
habra que ver la remake aunque no me llama mucho
saludos
¡Hola Budokan!
No vi la nueva versión, pero esta si. No leí tampoco el libro, así que no puedo opinar al respecto.
Gran actuación de Walter Matteau.
Un abrazo mostro.
¡Qué gran película y qué gran desenlace, mítico!
Además tengo predilección por Walter Mattau.
Esta recuerdo la recuerdo de la televisión y la versión nueva todavía no la he visto.
Besos
Había leido algo sobre esta película y pase de ella, pero con este comentario estoy dispuesto a verla. Saludos
:)
Besos para ti.
mar
Ésta es de esas películas que no te cansas nunca de ver y que te mantiene pegado al asiento con su trama; habrá que ver el ramake pero seguro que no le llega ni a la suela del zapato.
Buen post.
Me vienen más ganas de ver la original que la nueva.
Voy ver si la puedo conseguir.
Acabo de ver el remake de Tony Scott y aún siendo entretenida es mucho más floja que el original, especialmente por la parte final que de forma injustificada convierte al protagonista bueno en una especie de superheroe patriótico que resulta bastante cargante.
Así que me quedo con la de Sargent. Muy bién el artículo.
Tienes aquí, películas de las que nunca me había enterado. Gracias hermano.
Hola mi querido amigo, que tiempo no te visitaba, aunque si pasaba sin comentar...y eso no se hace...aprendí! jajajaja
Yo vi el remake de Tony Scott-
Grande siempre tú mi querido amigo, siempre dando buena cenéfila información.
Te abrazo y muchas gracias por lo que aprendo contigo!
Ali
A falta áún de ver el remake, creo que me decantaré por la original, que tampoco la he visto y tiene toda la pinta de ser muchísimo mejor.
Saludos ;)
Un clásico setentero muy majo. No es ninguna obra maestra y contiene sus fallos, pero funciona a la perfección como thriller.
Walter Matthau stá muy bien, pero Robert Shaw casi que mejor jeje.
Saludos
Vaya, yo que no me animaba mucho a la película de Tony Scott y ahora de leer tu crítica de la original, bue, me tocará echarle un vistazo, aunque realmente quiero salir a buscar la original. Luego que vea las 2 te cuento con cual me quedo (aunque, desde ya, la vieja se lleva mi simpatía gracias a tu review).
¡Saludos!
Budokan, querido amigo aqui pasando despues de tanto para leer como siempre tu critica y analisis de las pelis.
Un abrazo.
Me encanta la orfebrería fílmica de los 70'S...
Un saludo.
Te invito a que pases por mi recienestrenado blogs de cine, a ver que te parece. Un abrazo Budokan
www.defordaozu.blogspot.com
El otro día estuvo a punto de ver esta película que me llamaba la atención pero al final no lo hice porque no estaba seguro. Después de leer el artículo está claro que la veré en cuanto tenga un rato.
parece interesante.
El remake de Tony Scott salva los muebles si uno tiene el estómago curado de espanto y hecho a los "tics" visuales del señor Scott... Pero personalmente, me quedo con el original...
¡Hola, Budokan! ¿Qué tal te va todo?
A mí las películas de ladrones me gustan mucho, sobre todo porque suelen ser tipos inteligentes los que elaboran los planes.
Me has hecho pensar en The italian job, pero la de Caine. Y Caine siempre me hace pensar en personajes de dudosa moralidad, como el que encarna en Get Carter. Creo que esa clase de largometrajes son con los que más disfruto.
Por cierto, ¿qué opinas de la versión protagonizada por Deep de Enemigos públicos?
Un abrazo fuerte
esta hay que recuperarla..
Esta vez no te has extendido, eh??
pienso lo mismo sin ser un gran clasico, es todo un referente.
Salu2
Hola. He mudado mis blogs al Blog "Cine para usar el Cerebro". Saludos y Feliz Año 2010.
el guion siempre sera potente lastimas que las nuevas versiones o nuevas inspiraciones siempre se quede flojas. aqui un video que ilustra pero que no alimenta los seres de antaño
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIGvCdrS-SQ
Me encató la peli, luego vi el remake y aunque no estuvo mal, generalmente las segundas partes y las versiones nunca terminan por estar a la altura. Te dejo con un enlace a un post que publiqué sobre la peli.
Un saludo
http://ideasshop.blogspot.com/2009/10/asalto-al-tren-pelham-123.html
Hola¡
hola budokan espero que ande de lo mejor
hola
Hola,
Hace tiempo que no te veo publicando por aquí, espero que todo vaya bien!
Bueno, decirte que hace tiempo cambién mi web, ahora estoy en esta dirección: http://www.gencinexin.com
Un saludo!
Perdón, se me me olvidó ponerlo en tipo link
http://www.gencinexin.com
Un saludo tio!
Gracias Dario por agregar RaroVHS a tu listado de enlaces!
Cristian S.
http://rarovhs.blogspot.com/
estamos de fiesta en mi blog ya cumplimos cuatro años en la web gracias por siempre estar con nosotos bodokan que la suerte te acompañe
Great movie. The original is so much better than the remake.
Acabo de descubrir este blog. Interesante lo que dice sobre esta película que yo desconocía. Y más interesante aún, me pareció, su crítica sobre "Them!", la película de Gordon Douglas sobre las hormigas gigantes...
Le saluda un cinéfilo,
Luis S.
Cinus dijo:
Tal vez tú puedas ayudarme:
Hace años vi en el ciclo de Garci una película que trataba sobre muertos. En un pequeño pueblo, practicamente una calle, los muertos se instalaban espectrales, pero cercanos, en los tejados de las viviendas para recibir a los que acababan de morir. Creo que en una escena ( a no ser que mezcle películas), bajo la lluvia, la calle aparecía repleta de paraguas negros, con un reflejo lunar en sus tensas y empapadas telas negras. Era una película extranjera, creo que americana, en blanco y negro, muy triste y poética ¿Sabes cómo se llamaba esa película?
Me gusta tu blog. Enhorabuena.
Venga ver mi blog brasileño sobre el cine clásico.
Saludos
www.ofalcaomaltes.blogspot.com
Ha desaparecido?
Uno de los mejores policíacos, (aunque reconocido hasta ahora por la adaptación nueva), de los setenta es “Pelham uno, dos, tres”, tiene todos los elementos necesarios para enganchar al espectador y carece por completo de grandes pretensiones ni efectos especiales.
Un abrazo.
Esta peli me gusta muchisimo. Felicitaciones por el blog. incinerador de grasa
Muy oportuno el texto sobre este clásico. Me ha gustado lo del viaje en varias estaciones y el tono filosófico. Aunque la crítica dice que el remake de Tony Scott es más fiel al libro que esta..
Hallo!
Ich bin ja ein ganz großer Fan von Walter Matthau, jedoch eher in seinen lustigen Rollen.
Great film. I strongly recommend it.
tango que ver esta peli, vi el remake que hizo scott ridley y me gusto, pero me gustaria mas ver la primera peli
Parece interesante, voy a bajarla pero... miedo! no leí todo detenidamente cuando sentí que pululaban por ahí los SPOILERS! ahh el horror ajaj
Muy oportuno el texto sobre este clásico. Me ha gustado lo del viaje en varias estaciones y el tono filosófico. Aunque la crítica dice que el remake de Tony Scott es más fiel al libro que esta..
What's up, after reading this awesome paragraph i am as well cheerful to share my familiarity here with colleagues.
Feel free to visit my blog Belle
What's up, everything is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that's really excellent,
keep up writing.
Here is my weblog - Euro Forex News
buy tramadol without a script tramadol high doses - tramadol online no prescription cheap
buy cialis online cialis urine flow - cialis price nz
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe
for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast
offered bright transparent idea
my web site ... pittsburgh craigslist
Also visit my web page :: xtb
These are in fact great ideas in on the topic of blogging. You have touched some nice things
here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Look into my weblog ... forexbroker.info
My weblog :: vapornine
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you
knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I'm using the same blog platform as yours and I'm having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Here is my web blog; sniper movie
Excellent article. I will be experiencing many of these issues as well.
.
My website how can i get more instagram followers
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I've been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
Also visit my web-site zulutrade
My website - zulutradez.webstarts.com
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and
I was wondering your situation; we have developed some nice practices and we are looking to swap strategies with other folks,
be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Also visit my page - www.4shared.com
At that place іs sо briѕk a сoοlheaԁed feel in the backtаlk with only a clue οf
eѕtrus at the end from the sriracha. Аnd
you might alsο ωant tо trу dеѵisіng some аctualization from
thе fiгm creatiοn, to amеba, ωоrms, іnsеctѕ, birds,
аnimalѕ, mеn, goԁs and libеrаted beings.
my webpage - web page
carisoprodol 350 mg carisoprodol dosage maximum - carisoprodol buy online
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
Here is my web site online job opportunities work from home
My site > i need money and fast
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Feel free to surf to my site how to make money from home fast
Wonderful goods from you, man. I've have in mind your stuff previous to and you are simply extremely great. I actually like what you have obtained here, really like what you're stating and the way by which you are saying it.
You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to stay it smart.
I can not wait to learn far more from you. That is actually a wonderful website.
Also visit my web blog ... ideas for making money online
My website - work from home jobs in texas
certainly like your web site but you need to test the spelling on several of your
posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very
bothersome to tell the truth however I will certainly come back again.
my page: trading penny stocks
my website: buy penny stocks
my blog - work from home jobs in nj
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I'm looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. thanks a lot
Feel free to visit my blog post :: fast ways to make money online
Also see my webpage :: ways to earn money fast
<< Home