OTROS CLASICOS

Cuando uno ve The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) siente que a pesar de haber sido rodada en las calles, o mejor dicho los subtes de New York, podría pasar como un genuino policial inglés de la década de 1960. Tal vez un poco por la ausencia de estrellas en el reparto (sólo está el eterno secundario Walter Mattau) o su montaje bien característico de las islas británicas lo que dispara esta idea es el humor ácido que corroe la trama otorgándole el genuino título de incorrecta, algo muy común en el tratamiento inglés del género.







Todo comienza una mañana cuando un grupo de hombres cerca del retiro jubilatorio decide disfrazarse con bigotes, anteojos, sombreros y pilotos de lluvia para secuestrar un vagón del metro neoyorquino cargado de pasajeros. Encima, sobre la superficie y lejos de los delincuentes, se descubre un mundo burocrático e inoperante en el que cada departamento es una isla y donde cada funcionario solo piensa en llevar adelante su trabajo independientemente de lo que suceda.





La película viaja al ritmo del vagón de un tren sin frenos que se va acelerando a cada minuto en simetría con lo que ocurre literalmente en la trama. Sólo que el vagón del Pelhan sólo puede ser frenado por un mecanismo de defensa automático ya que ningún hombre puede hacerlo manualmente. No es casual que esta “locura” refleje que no haya nadie capacitado en el film para obtener su objetivo.

Los ladrones en este film son personajes de otra época, son cínicos y a pesar de no poseer escrúpulos tienen un alto sentido del honor. Por eso el líder del grupo decide suicidarse tocando uno de los rieles de tensión antes de sufrir la humillación de ser apresado en una escena que juega al límite con el buen gusto del espectador. Volviendo al tema tenemos a Mr. Blue que supo ser un militar con un salario alto en África allá lejos en el tiempo, el Sr. Green un maquinista de trenes despedido y desocupado todos ellos son parias del sistema de un sistema que los rechazó cuando no precisó más de sus servicios. Si bien el vagón del Pelhan está lejos de ser la Diligencia de Ford, guarda en su interior una galería de personajes que reflejan de manera paródica la época. La mujer feminista que por tal es tratada como prostituta, el afroamericano que se considera integrado aunque la cámara del director Sargent lo capture con cierta desconfianza, la hippie encerrada en un mundo autista que no tiene conexión con la velocidad de la época y la madre a cuyos hijos no puede controlar que simboliza el final de una era de matriarcado hogareño nos muestran que el film no es uno más del montón.

Frases memorables como “¿Esto es un millón de dólares? Es lo que puedes comprar con el, no lo que pesa.” o un policía escondido y asustado a metros de los maleantes diciendo por radio a la central“¿Y si comienzan a dispararme? a lo que su superior responde ¿Por qué lo harían? No tienen motivos” marcan el filoso tono con el cual es llevado adelante el relato.







Si bien la película no se ha transformado en una obra de culto ha sido muy referenciada en el mundo del cine. Por ejemplo en Reservoir Dogs de Quentin Tarantino, los criminales usan los nombres de Mr Blue, Mr Grey, etc para ocultar sus identidades en una clara cita al film.

El Pelham es un viaje con varias estaciones y todas ellas atractivas, la del policial de acción, la que refleja el caos operativo de una megalópolis como la Nueva York de los años setenta pero sobre todo la de la ironía y el cinismo que siempre caracterizó a estas cumbres del cine norteamericano.

Labels: PELICULAS